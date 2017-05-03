Larson finds most people supportive at the door

By Richard McGuire

As Linda Larson heads into the homestretch before the May 9 provincial election, she’s encouraged by her support, but not taking anything for granted.

The B.C. Liberal candidate and incumbent MLA says her campaign does automated calls to voters in Boundary-Similkameen to try to gauge support.

“There’s still a large percentage of people that don’t say,” she said. “They just say that they’re undecided or they don’t say.”

Nonetheless, the people who do indicate support for a particular candidate weigh heavily towards Larson.

At the doorstep, there’s also a mix of responses, though usually people aren’t home.

“I’m bound to find one that slams the door in my face,” said Larson. “Then I’ll find three or four or five that say, ‘Yes, we’re supporting you.’ Then I’ll find another three or four or five who just say, ‘We wish you luck,’ but they don’t come out and say anything, because basically we’re a polite society.”

Of those Larson finds at home, she said the majority are supportive, but the number who aren’t at home or are undecided, she said, “is huge.”

People raise a variety of political issues, but often those she meets still see her in her MLA role and raise personal matters they want help with.

Last week attention turned to softwood lumber after the Donald Trump White House announced punitive tariffs on Canadian forestry imports.

“I’ve been able to pretty much reassure people that we have managed to fight through and negotiate these trade deals several times in the last 16 years,” said Larson. “I have no doubt that we are going to get through this one as well. The Premier (Christy Clark) is excellent at that and there’s a really good team of negotiators that we have.”

The two-tier electricity rates charged by FortisBC are an issue that has affected people broadly across the riding, Larson said. Other issues tend to be more unique to each community, she added.

Larson said she’s done less door knocking in Grand Forks, but throughout the South Okanagan, Keremeos and Princeton, the reactions are similar.

“People are polite,” she said. “The ones I run into are relatively supportive. There’s the one or two door slammers.”

Asked if she’d like to give a message to voters in the final week before the election, Larson urged people to get out and vote, period.

“If there’s one lesson to be taken from the three platforms that are out there, both the NDP and the Greens are going to cost you one heck of a pile of money,” Larson said. “So that’s what I would say to keep in mind. Remember what the promises cost, but make sure you vote regardless, because complacency is the worst thing you can have.”