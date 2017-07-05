Larson concerned for economy as Liberal government falls

By Richard McGuire

MLA Linda Larson is concerned for the economic stability of British Columbia under an NDP government supported by the B.C. Greens.

But in her own role as MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, it will be business as usual, she said.

Larson made the comments in an emailed response to the Osoyoos Times after the B.C. Liberal government was defeated in a non-confidence vote Thursday and Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon called on NDP Leader John Horgan to try to form a new government.

“I am concerned about the damage that could be done to our economy and the good credit rating by this alliance,” said Larson. “I don’t know how long it will take them to spend the surplus and start raising taxes. They do not have a jobs plan and it is the taxes from working British Columbians that has created the surplus.”

But Larson said her job as MLA doesn’t change and she and her staff will still work with the same people in government ministries in the riding and regionally.

“They will continue to do their work and that’s who we do most of ours with,” she said. “The minister will change and deputies, etc., but they will not shut their door to those of us not in their party.”

The NDP, with 41 seats, and the Greens, with three, joined in support of a motion on non-confidence in the Liberal government late Thursday afternoon.

The vote was 44-42 because the Liberal speaker, Steve Thomson, couldn’t vote except to break a tie. Thomson has since resigned as speaker, meaning the NDP will now likely need to appoint one from its own ranks.

After losing the confidence vote, Premier Christy Clark visited Guichon to officially inform her the government had lost the confidence of the legislature.

Given the choice of resigning as premier, or asking Guichon to dissolve the legislature and force another election, Clark opted for a new election – something she said following the May 9 election that she would not do.

Nonetheless, Guichon chose not to take Clark’s advice and instead asked Horgan to try to form a government, which Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver had previously informed Guichon they wished to do.

If, as is likely, the next speaker is an NDP MLA, the alliance and the Liberals will be tied at 43 seats each for most votes. The speaker will be forced to break the tie.

Traditionally, the speaker plays a non-partisan role, voting to continue a debate, but not to implement new legislation.

Nonetheless, this tradition is not a law and there have been exceptions in other provinces, such as in the case of New Brunswick in 2003, when the speaker regularly voted with the government to break ties.

Larson observed that the NDP and Greens have some issues in common, so she expects the new government will put those on the floor first.

One example is election funding, she said. Indeed, the failed Liberal throne speech also expressed a willingness to move forward on that issue.

But Larson said there are also distinct differences between the NDP and Greens.

“So, to avoid failure, they would have to avoid putting any of those to a vote or it would instantly collapse government again,” Larson said.

Horgan issued a brief statement after being asked by Guichon to lead a new government.

“Today, British Columbia got a new government that will work every single day to make life easier for people,” Horgan said.

He said that despite the hard work of British Columbians, life in B.C. has been getting harder and more expensive.

“That’s about to change,” Horgan said, adding that the new government will make life more affordable, will shorten healthcare wait times, invest in better schools and build a sustainable economy.

Weaver’s statement reiterated that although the Greens will support the NDP government on confidence and supply votes, they remain a separate opposition caucus.

“We will collaborate with our colleagues on both sides of the house to advance good public policy that will put the interests of British Columbians first, as well as hold the government to account for their decisions and actions,” said Weaver.