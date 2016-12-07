You Are Here: Home » Featured » Larson a fixture at Sunnybank tea

Larson a fixture at Sunnybank tea

Posted by: Posted date: December 07, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
Linda Larson (right) takes a break from serving tea to check out the bake table with Marianne Moeliker, recreation therapist for Sunnybank Centre/McKinney Place. (Lyonel Doherty photo)

It’s been 27 years and counting that MLA Linda Larson has served seniors at the Sunnybank Ladies Auxiliary tea in the Elks Hall.

With everything she has to do as a politician, she still finds time to serve a “spot of tea” at one of  her favourite events in Oliver – the annual Christmas tea.

Well, it wouldn’t be fitting of her as president of the auxiliary if she didn’t show up. Besides, she loves seeing all those familiar faces, including Dot Cranston, Mary and Ron Unger and . . . there are just too many to list.

 

 

 

