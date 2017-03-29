Large item pick-up scheduled April 17-20

Oliver residents are being reminded that large item pick-up is coming in April.

From April 17-20, Oliver, Osoyoos and Electoral Areas C (rural Oliver) and A (rural Osoyoos) will have large item collection on their regular collection day.

Materials collected are limited to furniture, fridges, freezers, large household appliances and mattresses. All items should be out at the side of the road by 7:00 am on the day of garbage collection.

Items that will not be collected include renovation or plumbing waste such as toilets, water tanks, carpet, heat pumps, furnaces, plumbing and doors.

Local residents are asked to take electronics and small appliances such as TVs or computer monitors to the bottle depot in Oliver.