Landfill hours reduced this winter

Starting December to the end of February, Landfills in Penticton, Oliver and Keremeos will have reduced days or hours. All landfills are closed statutory holidays and Boxing Day.

The Oliver Landfill opens later on weekdays in winter. From December 1 to the end of February the Oliver Landfill is open noon to 3:45 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 3:45 pm on Saturday.

The Okanagan Falls Landfill remains open from 10 am to 1:45 pm on weekdays only.

For further information contact the Regional District Solid Waste group at 250-490-4129, visit www.rdos.bc.ca or e-mail info@rdos.bc.ca.