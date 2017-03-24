Landfill fees increasing

It’s going to cost you more for landfill services, and that’s no garbage.

Starting in May, the regional district will be raising fees from $95 a metric ton for regular garbage to $110 a metric ton at landfills in Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Penticton and Keremeos.

In addition, the quantity of yard and wood waste that can be brought to landfills for free will drop from 500 kilograms to 100 kilograms per load.

The increase in fees came from a recent lifecycle study of the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton. The landfill faces significant challenges including surface water drainage onto the site, leachate leaving the site and requirements to capture methane gas.

Other regional landfills are matching the rate of Campbell Mountain Landfill to prevent “landfill shopping” for a better price.

To view the full list of landfill charges that are in effect May 1, visit the following link under the ‘Corporate’ section: http://www.rdos.bc.ca/regional-government/regional-bylaws/