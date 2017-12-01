Ladies step into Christmas at Soroptimist fashion show

By Shirley Corley-Rourke

Special to the Chronicle

Soroptimist International of Osoyoos wowed the ladies of the South Okanagan once again with a stunning “Step Into Christmas” Breakfast Fashion Show last Saturday at the Watermark Hotel and Conference Centre.

The theme of Step Into Christmas was apparent with the creation of beautiful centrepieces made of stiletto high heels adorned with an array of all things Christmas tucked into each shoe.

And, by the way, what happens when you have a couple of dashing young gentlemen modelling for a room full of 145-plus ‘naughty’ women?

A very good time, no doubt, with the attendees asking for even more excitement in the spring 2018 fashion show. Everyone was excited to see what’s new in women’s fashion for this fall and the Christmas season.

Attendees had great fun participating in the silent auction, which included a wonderful array of gift certificates to restaurants, wines from local wineries, hair products and beautiful purses and jewelry from Osoyoos and Oliver retail shops, among other items for sale.

It was lots of work and a huge achievement for this club. The money raised goes directly to local causes. These include the Safe Teen program in Osoyoos, Oliver and Keremeos secondary schools, the South Okanagan Safe HOME for women and children, support for the Okanagan Gleaners, food bank and many other good causes.

(Shirley Corley-Rourke is a member of Soroptimist International of Osoyoos.)