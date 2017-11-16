Knights brighten up Christmas again

By Keith Lacey

A Christmas hamper program that has ensured hundreds of local families can enjoy a very Merry Christmas is closing in on 50 years of good will.

The Oliver Knights of Columbus’ annual Christmas Hamper program is ready to celebrate 46 consecutive years in 2017.

The Knights of Columbus, with the help of the Oliver Food Bank, are ready to kick off the 2017 Christmas Hamper campaign, said Deputy Grand Knight Wayne Danbrook.

“The original campaign 46 years ago provided food for 10 families,” he said. “In 2016, we filled over 200 hampers and we expect to fill at least that many again this year.

“Last year, the citizens and businesses of Oliver and the surrounding area responded very generously with donations of non-perishable goods, as well as monetary donations, to enable the Knights of Columbus to provide a basket full of food to help people through the Christmas season.”

Members with the Knights of Columbus organize the collection of food, purchase the food at No Frills and Buy-Low grocers in Oliver and then fill the hampers for distribution, said Danbrook.

The Oliver Food Bank, which is closed over the Christmas holidays, provides the Knights of Columbus with a list of registered people needing assistance, he said.

“After Christmas, any extra food from the Christmas Hamper program is all given to the food bank,” he said.

On Nov. 14, members of the Knights of Columbus began placing food collection boxes in various businesses as well as at the Oliver Chronicle office, he said.

The Chronicle has been very supportive of this program through the years and has graciously volunteered to act as a collection and food drop-off location, he said.

The distribution of Christmas food hampers will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the lower hall at Christ the King Catholic Church, beginning at 8 a.m., he said.

Monetary donations to the Christmas food hamper program are most welcome as 80 per cent of the food provided in the hampers is purchased from local grocery outlets.

The Knights of Columbus are proud to have led this successful campaign for well over four decades and the majority of the current membership of 80 gets involved in the Christmas Hamper program, said Danbrook.

When he first got involved as a co-chair of the Christmas Hamper program back in 2004, close to 150 families received hampers.

“But that number quickly rose to over 200 and it has remained in that ball park ever since,” he said. “The leadership with the Oliver Food Bank recently told me they are now helping close to 250 families every week, so it goes to show just how much need there is for assistance in this community.”

It’s very difficult to feed a family and put a roof over your head, said Danbrook.

There are many people in this community who work hard, but don’t make big money and have no choice but to rely on the Oliver Food Bank to feed their children, he said.

“When you’re making $12 an hour, there isn’t a lot of money left once you put a roof over your head,” he said.

Each Christmas hamper will have a small ham, potatoes, carrots, other vegetables, a loaf of bread and a mix of other food items depending on the size of the family involved, he said.

“Obviously, the larger families are going to receive more food items in their hamper,” he said. “We want everyone to have the bare minimum to enjoy a really nice Christmas dinner.”

Donation boxes will be set up once again at both local grocery stores, as well as The Bargain Store, Dollarama and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Lakeside Resort and Burrowing Owl Winery are again on board as major sponsors of the Christmas Hamper program, he said.

The Bargain Store also donates many small gift items, which are included in the hampers, he said.

“This really is a total community project,” he said. “We get wonderful support from the local business community and the support of local residents is just amazing.

“We get people contributing anywhere from $5 to $200 and it all makes a difference.”

Once again, employees with CUPE Local 4595 Beaver Lodge in Oliver will be making donations to provide a Christmas hamper to three local residents with special needs, said Danbrook.

Danbrook said he’s proud to be involved in such a wonderful community program and he’s confident the membership with the Oliver Knights of Columbus will be involved with the Christmas Hamper program for many generations to come.

“We try and help out in the community year-round, but the Christmas Hamper program is our biggest and most important project,” he said.

Anyone wishing to donate can send a cheque to Knights of Columbus, Box 343, Oliver, B.C.V0H 1T0.