Kinder Morgan pipeline a big threat

The Kinder Morgan pipeline is a huge threat to our environment; a spill of toxic bitumen oil from the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline is a huge risk for the health and safety of thousands of people and wildlife.

This pipeline is a real threat to the reconciliation with First Nations people who are opposed to this dangerous pipeline.

The government of Canada and our provincial government are determined to push this through, ignoring the concerns of First Nations and British Columbians who care about our beautiful province, and the flora and fauna that grace this land. We must seek alternate ways for renewable energy. On May 9 we can make our voices heard!

Katie Di Iuorio, Oliver