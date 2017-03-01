Hawk visits Main Street business

A sharp-shinned hawk stopped by the Oliver Theatre yesterday, resting below one of the movie ads.

However, once it couldn’t see any animated bird movies to watch, it took off.

Dale Belvedere from the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls, said they got called about it, but the hawk flew away.

“It was most likely stunned; probably hit a window,” she said.

The following is an explanation by local bird expert Doug Brown:

“The bird is an adult sharp-shinned hawk. They are a member of the accipiter family of hawks and are often found around bird feeders in winter where they hunt small birds.

Cooper’s Hawk is very similar but it has a larger head and the tail is rounded at the tip. This bird clearly has a small head and the outer tail feathers are not shorter than the inner ones, so the tail will look square rather than rounded.

I take it from his location and the very dazed look he had just bounced off a window?”