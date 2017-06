Kendra Leinor, Will Kane win top academic awards at SOSS

Imagine having an overall average of nearly 96 per cent in high school.

Well, Kendra Leinor doesn’t have to imagine that at all because that’s her average at Southern Okanagan Secondary School. And she’s only a junior.

Leinor received the top junior academic student award on Tuesday during a school-wide ceremony in Frank Venables Theatre.

Her overall average is 95.75 per cent.

Will Kane won the top senior academic award for obtaining an overall average of 94.7 per cent.