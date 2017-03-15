Keep recycling simple

The last community I lived in you had to go to the recycle depot and sort into convenient well marked bins across a barrier.

Staff would take it and bale or container it for shipment. When moving to Oliver I thought curbside pickup would be better, but it really isn’t.

The rules have changed several times since then. Now I have to sort it at home and still take a good portion of it to the depot.

I understand the need for sorting but employee safety and training is the employer’s responsibility.

It is much easier to train some staff than an entire community. Why not ask the public to put plastic film and bags into one larger bag to reduce snagging problems. Batteries could be put in an empty plastic jar, etc.

The article reads “we don’t recycle plastic, only food grade packaging.” What about laundry soap, bleach, moisturizer, shampoo, vinegar and the litany of other household products?

It seems that there are just two questions: (1) Do you want to promote recycling? (2) Do you want curbside pickup?

Keep it simple.

Abe Vanden Dool, Oliver