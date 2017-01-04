Keep it simple and relevant, local author says

If you want to write, then write. But keep it simple and relevant to your story, a local author says.

Vi Brown, head scribbler of the new writing group, Oliver Scribblers, offered some tips to local writers during a recent workshop at the library.

One of the most important things to keep in mind is spelling, which is a common mistake many writers make, she pointed out.

And don’t always rely on your computer’s spell check program because it doesn’t catch everything, she noted.

Brown advises writers to understand the meaning of the words they use, such as could, would, can and may.

The author said most fiction stories are written in the third person.

“A lot of people feel they have to do it in the first person, but you can create a character in third person.”

Brown says writers should always read their work aloud because it is easier to spot mistakes. “Avoid wordiness. If it’s not relevant, skip it.”

For example, it’s better to write, “He grabbed the door handle” as opposed to “He grabbed the handle of the door.”

Brown also advises beginning writers not to edit while they write because this may stop the flow of ideas.

Local writer Donna Ashcroft, who attended the workshop, said people should keep in mind the saying, “Perfect is the enemy of good.”

The next Oliver Scribblers meeting in the library is January 5 at 9:30 am.

By Lyonel Doherty