Karaoke event plagued by poor turnout

Perhaps nobody wanted to be a star at the recent Karaoke Extravaganza in Oliver, which suffered from poor attendance.

Organizer Mike Carter said the event was well advertised, but very few people showed up for the cancer fundraiser on Sept. 4-5. He estimated that 70 people, including the artists, showed up over the two days.

Carter said he spent approximately $3,000 out of his own pocket to organize the event, which included a $600 pig roast.

“Even the breakfast was a flop,” he said.

Carter, who is on a fixed income, said very little money went to cancer research that weekend.

He pointed out that every business knew about the event, and no service clubs got on board, except for the Elks.

Carter said the event may have suffered from bad timing and less than ideal weather.

“I’ll go with the flow . . . I gave it a shot.”