Kade is family’s best New Year’s gift

Oliver’s New Year’s baby is giving his mother a break by only waking her up once or twice a night.

“He’s a sleepy little kid . . . and very well behaved,” said mom Tatum Bolenback, who gave birth to Kade (seven pounds, 12 ounces) on January 3 at 8:30 p.m. in Penticton Regional Hospital.

Tatum was due January 11, but started having irregular contractions on December 31, so she and husband Curtis were hoping Kade might be born on the big day – January 1. But he wasn’t ready to show his face just yet.

“When Dr. (Steve) Evans looked at me at 8:30 that morning (January 3) he said, ‘You’re going to have this baby today,’”

Tatum said Curtis was supposed to work in Midway that day, but when she woke up that morning she said, “You’re not going.”

Jack, their Jack Russell Terrier, has taken a lot of interest in Kade. Perhaps even more than Kade’s 4-year-old sister, Emma.

“He’s been very curious about Kade. He was not a big fan of Emma; he wanted nothing to do with her,” Tatum said.

When Emma was asked what she likes about Kade, she said, “I like that he loves me.”

She also expressed her desire to take care of Kade when she’s older.

By Lyonel Doherty