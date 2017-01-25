Justin Trudeau too big for his britches

Justin Trudeau may be getting too big for his britches.

He has pirouetted around the Liberal election promises, such as fiscal restraint, election reform, ethical conduct and candid openness, with an uncanny agility.

His outgoing personality and undeniable charisma continue to be an effective smoke screen for his ‘do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do’ behaviour, which includes issues associated with his island-hopping Christmas holiday in the helicopter of a family friend, who just happens to receive taxpayers’ dollars for his charity.

Feigning ignorance of his own rules after being caught makes one wonder if our prime minister’s opinion of ordinary Canadians has been downgraded by lavish pay-to-play banquets and wide-eyed selfie-seekers.

Theodore Roosevelt said no man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it.

How long will it be before prudent middle class Canadians decide Mr. Trudeau is not a champion of the people, but just another snake oil salesman?

Unfortunately, Justin Trudeau will be laughing all the way to the PMO for as long as he likes if the ultra-right elements in the Conservative party take control.

Lloyd Atkins, Vernon