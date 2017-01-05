Judge sides with school board in legal challenge

School District No. 53 has won a court challenge against a school trustee candidate who lost a by-election in Osoyoos recently.

In a statement today, the school board said it received the reasons for judgment from Justice Peter Rogers regarding Penny Duperron’s petition to declare the November trustee by-election invalid due to the lack of a second advance poll.

“The Honourable Justice Rogers has determined that the failure to convene the second advance poll did not materially affect the outcome of the election and has therefore dismissed the petition,” the school board stated.

Chair Marieze Tarr said the board acknowledged and regrets the lack of the second advance poll, however, “appreciates the decision of Justice Rogers that supports the chief election officer’s opinion that it did not impact the election outcome.”

Tarr said the board looks forward to being able to return its focus to educational issues.

Duperron could not be reached for comment, but previously argued that the board did not follow the rules set out by the Local Government Act because it did not hold a second advance poll.

Duperron finished 40 votes behind winner Casey Brouwer and said holding a second advance poll could have changed that outcome.