Judge grants Oliver man new trial

There will be a new trial for an Oliver man convicted of sexual assault against a 10-year-old boy.

In 2014, Tyrone Borba was found guilty on three counts and sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for allegedly assaulting the boy. However, he maintained his innocence throughout the whole trial and launched an appeal immediately after his sentencing.

Last Tuesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal granted the appeal, claiming that the trial judge inappropriately assessed Borba’s credibility based on answers he provided to questions about his sexual orientation.

While Borba was being cross examined, he denied having any homosexual interest, backing that claim up with a comment about the attractiveness of a woman he saw at the courthouse.

Homosexuality is completely legal in Canada, but Borba was “highly defensive of his sexuality,” said the judge, and he “appears to try too hard to convince the court that he was heterosexual.”

However, the appeal court found there was no evidence to contradict Borba’s claim that he is straight.

The appeal court ruled that “the examination of an accused on sexual orientation puts that person in an unfair position. There may be reasons unrelated to guilt or innocence why a person may not wish to publicly assert their sexual orientation… a gay man charged with sexually assaulting a boy could properly harbour concerns that acknowledging his homosexuality would be wrongly taken as acknowledgment of sexual attraction and could lead to an improper interference that he is more likely to have committed the crime charged.”

Borba was in prison for less than a week before he was released on bail, pending the outcome of his appeal.

The charges against him are alleged to have occurred between June 2011 and August 2012. A new trial date has yet to be scheduled.