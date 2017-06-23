Jazz band performs benefit concert for ‘Grandmothers’

By Jaret Blidook

The Penticton Thursday Night Jazz Band entertained a crowd during Music in the Park last night with styles of music for everyone.

It was an absolutely fantastic benefit concert at the Oliver Parks and Recreation bandshell.

The donation-only event was hosted, and raised funds for the Oliver branch of Grandmothers For Africa.

Monies donated will help to support the Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign, started by the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Many thanks to all who made the evening such a wonderful success.