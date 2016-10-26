Jail lighting necessary

(Here is a response to Midge Wyse’s recent letter regarding her concern about the new Okanagan Correctional Centre and its lighting.)

The lighting at the Okanagan Correctional Centre is similar to the lighting we use at all of our correctional centres, many of which are in urban, residential areas.

Adequate lighting is vital to ensure the safety and security of the centre as well as the community. That said, the lighting systems at the OCC are currently being tested and adjusted over the coming weeks to ensure we strike an appropriate balance between safety and security and lighting levels.

We encourage any neighbours of the centre to contact the centre if they would like to discuss their concerns.

Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General