It comes with the territory

Let me begin my saying I’m just a pastor and as such I was intrigued by the opinion by Mr. Blidook (July 5, 2017), in which he seemingly takes offence at what was shared at a memorial service he recently attended.

While I too would agree that we need to be sensitive, the question begs to be asked: What did you expect when you entered the doors of a faith community? Would you honestly expect the policies that govern you as a nurse to be carried through to all sectors of our society as if those policies are right and proper and the rest of us are wrong if we do not totally agree?

It has been my experience that people come to these gatherings looking for words of comfort and for the convictions of our faith that give us both hope and answers to questions about life and death and the afterlife.

It has also been my experience that often the deceased or the family have expressed a desire for those convictions and beliefs to be shared; it is therefore honorable to follow through on those wishes and to share spiritual truths that speak into the lives of those gathered.

For faith communities to compromise on expressing our beliefs would be to betray the very reason for our existence. For 2000-plus years the church has been an under-valued force for good in our world.

History shows it is communities of faith that have built hospitals and schools and orphanages and shelters; that have brought comfort and encouragement into the lives of the less fortunate. It is the church that has brought a message of truth and hope that has provided a foundation for life in a world that has increasingly lost its way.

While some may not agree with the message, we can still listen respectfully, and agree to disagree if the words shared don’t resonate with us; but let’s honour and celebrate what our communities of faith bring to the greater community and recognize that people still turn to the church in times of need.

Our community, our world would be much poorer without the presence of local faith groups. To all who in some way share in the spiritual beliefs and practices of our local faith communities and to my peers, who provide spiritual leadership in our community, for God’s sake and for the sake of the people we serve, don’t ever stop doing what you do in seeking to bless and encourage others.

Ken Clarke, Oliver