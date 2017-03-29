Is it time to end archaic practice?

Last week looked like “firestorm 2015” all over again as residents could barely see across the street due to smoke from nearby orchards.

This smoke had a severe impact on some residents who suffer from health problems, particularly breathing difficulties.

Has the time come to end the archaic practice of burning piles of orchard waste and polluting communities?

We realize farmers have a right to carry out their business (as they have done for years), but that right should no longer supersede others’ rights to clean air and healthy living. There is also the argument that people who live in an agricultural community can expect to see some burning from time to time.

We applaud orchardists who have become environmental stewards by chipping their waste instead of burning it.

Smoke from outdoor burning contains many chemicals that can cause illness, such as asthma, lung and heart problems.

It can also affect traffic and air safety.

The regional district has a chipping machine that is made available to farmers at a cost. It used to be free. Why not subsidize this program as an incentive to encourage growers to chip all of their wood waste? Would taxpayers mind paying a few extra dollars to benefit the environment and breathe clean air? Some would grumble, but we think most people would see it as a reasonable trade off.

Chipping and mulching is an excellent way of recycling tree waste, and it enhances the health of the community.

While we don’t advocate fines for farmers who continue to burn, we do advocate free workshops and seminars to educate them on being environmentally responsible orchardists.

Years ago when burning was a common and accepted form of spring cleaning, the negative impacts to health and the environment weren’t really known. Today, however, we know what the effects are and need to address them more diligently.

Lyonel Doherty, editor