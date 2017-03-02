Irrigation dates and duck races set

The Town of Oliver has officially set the canal start dates for the irrigation season. And don’t forget the duck races.

The canal (water) diversion date is April 3, while the irrigation start date is April 10.

Director of Operations Shawn Goodsell said these dates are generally the same as previous years.

But what’s up with the duck races? Remember, “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

We’re not talking about Councillor Jack Bennest, we’re talking about Town staff. They have to have a little fun now and then.

Goodsell said they release plastic ducks when the canal starts diverting water from Okanagan River.

“We call them duck races but some years they are tennis balls with numbers because I think they don’t get hung up (on debris) as much.”

Goodsell said the canal crew follows the flow of the water slowly, cleaning more debris out as the water flows. The ducks soon follow.

There is generally an entry fee and the winner takes all, he pointed out.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said council members need to get in on this race.