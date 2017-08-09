Introducing Oliver’s 2017 Ambassador candidates

Here’s introducing your 2017 Oliver Ambassador hopefuls. Stay tuned for pageant events next weekend (Aug. 18-19).

Photos by Shari Saysomsack

Molly Koenig:

Molly is a confident young person who has many future goals, including post-secondary education in the medical field. She enjoys working with children as a ski instructor and skating assistant. Molly spends her time skating, studying and reading. She is a natural leader and likes to be in a group setting but is also content to be alone. This Southern Okanagan Secondary School Grade 11 student has a bright future with her work ethic and encouraging attitude. Molly is sponsored by the Oliver Fire Department.

Abby Teigen:

Abby Teigen is a delightful, courageous, charismatic girl. She enjoys spending time with children as well as making new friends around the community. She plans on going to Trinity Western University and becoming a social worker. She works at the local candy shop, L&L Eastside, and as a student dance teacher for the dance studio in Oliver. She loves being involved and volunteering with the community. Abby is sponsored by Oliver Elks Lodge.

Brookelynn Tanner:

Brookelynn is a trustworthy and dependable young lady. She is a 15-year-old student at Southern Okanagan Secondary School going into Grade ten. Brookelynn’s goal is to become a successful psychiatrist. She is a very social person and enjoys hearing other people’s thoughts and feelings. She is pleased to be sponsored by Osoyoos Indian Band. Here is an Abraham Lincoln quote that inspires her: “I am not bound to succeed, but I am bound to live up to what light I have.”

Aaliyah Chapman:

Aaliyah is an honest, determined 15 year old going into Grade 10 at Southern Okanagan Secondary School. She is very goal oriented and has very strong future plans. She loves animals and enjoys having some furry animal best friends. Aaliyah currently works at Nk’ Mip Desert Canyon golf course. She is happily sponsored by Lone Wolf Construction.