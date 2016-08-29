Interior Savings employees to make a big difference

Interior Savings is gearing up for its big “Day of Difference” in October and wants to get the word out to local organizations in need of volunteer support.

“Last year in Okanagan Falls our team got a little artsy by helping Parks and Rec with their murals project,” said Corinne Johnson, community engagement manager for Interior Savings.

“In Osoyoos we teamed up with Rotary to do road cleanup, and in Oliver we did some painting and cleanup for the Boys and Girls Club.”

Again this year they are in search of community projects that could use some volunteer power.

Though the norm is a call for volunteers, Interior Savings is turning the tables and looking for volunteer opportunities for 500 employees.

This October 20th, on International Credit Union Day, Interior Savings is celebrating its annual Day of Difference, a day to recognize its cooperative values and celebrate those who are making a difference in their community.

On this day, Interior Savings’ credit union and insurance branches will close early and 500 employees will fan out across 14 communities, from Osoyoos to Clearwater, to assist organizations who are helping build healthy and vibrant communities.

“As a locally-based cooperative, our success is tied to the success of our communities,” said Kathy Conway, Interior Savings CEO. “Day of Difference is our way of saying thanks to the non-profits and volunteers who give their time and their hearts to help build brighter futures, right here at home.”

Interior Savings is looking for organizations in need of volunteers from 2:30 to 5 pm on October 20t. They’re willing to do most-anything: yard work, painting, envelope-stuffing, meal preparation, or general chores. Interested organizations are asked to email cjohnson@interiorsavings.com by September 16 and include details on what the project is and how many volunteers are needed.

Though Interior Savings may not be able to accommodate all the requests received, all organizations will be informed by September 30.