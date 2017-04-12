Interior Health faces many questions about Oliver hospital

By Lyonel Doherty

Judging from what Interior Health told Oliver Town council on Monday, there is nothing to worry about at South Okanagan General Hospital.

But according to provincial election candidate Dr. Peter Entwistle, it was “smoke and mirrors.”

Health services administrator Carl Meadows was grilled by Councillor Petra Veintimilla, who tried to get to the bottom of people’s concerns about the hospital and its future.

Meadows, a registered nurse himself, reiterated there will be no change in the hospital’s service model or its 18 funded beds. However, he couldn’t say what will happen to the extra eight beds sitting in SOGH.

“We’re looking at room configurations, we’re looking at capacity. But no decision has been made (yet).”

Concerns recently came to light when Dr. Entwistle resigned as chief of staff to speak out against Interior Health and run as an independent candidate in the May 9 provincial election. He claimed that Interior Health was eliminating the extra beds and still has no plan to properly staff the emergency department.

Meadows began his presentation to council by saying that 98 per cent of health care occurs outside of hospitals.

“Home is the best place to recover. We want people expedited home as soon as possible and placed in care . . . we don’t want frail seniors in acute care.”

Meadows said the occupancy at SOGH is routinely less than 18 beds. “Today we are at 14 beds. Last week we were at nine beds.”

The administrator responded to one “rumour” that SOGH was going to close its doors. He said the hospital has made a number of upgrades and improvements, including five new ceiling lifts and five new nursing positions.

“Thanks to Peter we have recruited seven new physicians,” he added.

Dr. Brad Raison, who is filling in as chief of staff at SOGH, said there are 19 active doctors serving Oliver and Osoyoos right now.

But Veintimilla waded in with numerous questions. She noted that SOGH had gone from 45 beds down to 18 and wanted to know if other health boards had experienced the same reductions.

Dr. Raison said government trends have dictated 95 per cent occupancy rates in hospitals.

“The philosophy is the government will reduce beds so it (occupancy rate) is up to 95 per cent.”

Mayor Ron Hovanes said when residents hear about beds being removed it creates a lot of angst.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said it seems that reductions are due to specialization in bigger centres, which is driving people away from rural hospitals.

Dr. Raison agreed that health care has become centralized.

Veintimilla said if beds are eliminated, patients are kept in the ER, where their mortality (death) rate increases by two per cent.

But Dr. Raison said people are “safer” in the ER than in the hospital ward. “The issue is what to do with the overflow of patients.”

Concern was also raised about the nurse-to- patient ratio at SOGH, which is reportedly one-to-nine in the evenings and one-to-five during the day.

Meadows said when a nurse identifies a risk and needs additional staff, “we call in extra staff.”

The number (and reluctance) of doctors to cover the ER department was also discussed. It was noted there is no financial incentive for doctors to work in the ER because their family practice pays better.

Councillor Jack Bennest noted that Dr. Entwistle was doing too much to keep the ER afloat.

“Maybe part of the problem was he kept stepping up (to do it).”

Hovanes said it is disconcerting that Dr. Entwistle burned himself out and didn’t get the support he needed.

When Meadows asked what council’s expectations are, Councillor Maureen Doerr said they want the hospital to remain open, noting that a lot of people don’t have the means to get to Penticton Regional Hospital.

Hovanes said they want “stability.”

Schwartzenberger said people are wondering if Oliver’s hospital will become a walk-in clinic when the new patient tower is built in Penticton.

But Dr. Raison said, “Penticton is not your enemy.”

Meadows said the intention is to have a hospital to service Oliver and Osoyoos.

When Meadows and Raison left council chambers, Dr. Entwistle asked council, “Did you believe everything you heard?” He then suggested that much of what council was told was “smoke and mirrors.”

Doctor Lorraine Kane, head of family medicine at SOGH, said there are times when more than 18 beds are needed.

“Even with only 18 physical beds, our current staffing of two nurses at night would continue to be particularly challenging,” she said, noting that nine patients for one nurse is part of the reason retaining nurses is difficult.

Dr. Kane acknowledged the recruitment of new ER doctors, but questioned whether they will stay.

“When they have had a chance to compare the demands and rewards of our department to others, we will likely be recruiting again.”

She said the doctors still covering ER are simply forced to limit the time spent there in order to maintain there own health.

“Your local doctors are exhausted from yelling into the wind and plugging holes. Solutions are not obvious or easy, but we need help finding them and we need the public to help us gain access to those who can help.”

Dr. Kane said with Dr. Entwistle running as an independent, the perfect opportunity to help is now available.