In ‘hot’ pursuit of smoking vehicle

A vehicle emitting a lot of smoke on Highway 97 was reported to the Oliver Fire Department this afternoon, resulting in a “hot” pursuit.

A motorist apparently called 9-1-1 to report “smoke and flame” coming from a vehicle at Road 16.

Firefighters subsequently pursued the vehicle in an attempt to stop it, but the driver didn’t pull over until north of Oliver.

Once stationary, the vehicle stopped smoking. But when the driver pulled away to continue her journey, more smoke came belching out, prompting firefighters to stop the car again and check the engine for a cause.