In bylaws we trust

The Town of Oliver has to decide what it wants –a bylaw officer with teeth or one without.

The recent resignation of Donald Lowndes comes as no great surprise since the Town has a history of cycling through bylaw officers.

The job is difficult, stressful, largely thankless and doesn’t pay that well. So why do it? Somebody has to.

As many people recall, Lion’s Park was a free-for-all last year, with visitors and locals doing basically what they wanted because there was very little enforcement.

That changed this year when Lowndes was hired by SOS Security. Few dogs, if any, were off leash, and there didn’t appear to be as much open liquor around. Once again, the park was more family friendly and people didn’t feel as intimidated as they did last year.

But Lowndes rubbed some people the wrong way and made enemies who didn’t like his constant enforcement by the book. People told us he was overbearing and overzealous and took his job too seriously by overstepping his bounds.

Others say he was friendly and respectful in his duties and took the time to explain the rules as opposed to writing tickets.

It was unsettling to hear that he was reportedly stalked and harassed by at least one individual. This should never be allowed to happen, particularly when you are trying to do your job.

The Town of Oliver has always taken a soft approach to bylaw enforcement, preferring the conciliatory method. This works, but may give people the impression that they can contravene any bylaw they wish without much consequence. Sort of like our justice system that has little deterrence.

Most people would agree that confrontation does not work because it only breeds contempt. There’s a big difference between informing someone of the bylaw and telling him that he’s going to get a ticket for parking illegally. If the person doesn’t like authority, he’s going to challenge the messenger, resulting in the conversation escalating to an argument. Then the violator complains, saying the officer was confrontational. See how easy this can get out of hand?

Bylaw enforcement is a big juggling act, and it takes a special person to do it. Thick skinned need only apply.

You have a job to make sure people are compliant with the laws, but at the same time you are a diplomat for the community.

We hope Lion’s Park does not regress into its former state of lawlessness, but we have already noticed there are plenty of dogs off leash again.

Until the next bylaw enforcement officer is hired . . .

Lyonel Doherty, editor