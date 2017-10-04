Hypnotist bringing big show to Oliver

By Dan Walton

Hypnotist Ty Reveen has a nearly-magical ability to tap into the potential of the human mind, and when he’s in Oliver on October 14, the performance of local audience members will be a major part of the show.

“Our show takes ordinary people and gets them to do extraordinary things,” he said.

Under hypnosis, people who are normally shy or timid are able to forego all of their insecurities; behaving in front of a large audience without the pervasive fear of social repercussions.

“It’s a state of mind where self conscious fears disappear. Your sense of confidence can then become elevated and reach heights that most people only dream of attaining,” Reveen said.

“Some audience members come up and say they can’t believe what the person they sleep with did on stage. They’ve never showed that kind of ability before.”

Audience members who go into hypnosis find themselves doing “tremendous things just through the power of suggestion – it’s a very powerful and positive force.”

Reveen said there’s a common misconception that hypnotists have unfettered control over their subjects, and could direct them to commit obscenities. However, “nobody can be forced into the superconscious state against their will or moral sense,” he said.

The Reveen show has a rich history. It was originally founded in the 1960s by Ty’s father, the legendary hypnotist Peter Reveen, who passed away in 2013. Ty had been working on the show and observing his dad’s talent for as long as he can remember.

“I always knew that it would one day be my destiny,” he said. “The thing we agreed upon, was the new Reveen show had to be the best of its kind before I ever stepped on stage using its name.”

Beyond the individual talent of Ty Reveen, the show has a clever and creative design. Beyond the scientific demonstration, it’s very humorous, well polished, and run by a professional crew.

The show takes place at Frank Venables Theatre on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35 via box office or venablestheatre. ca