Hunters awarded at game banquet

Numerous hunters were recognized during the annual game banquet hosted by the Southern Okanagan Sportsmen’s Association. In back row from left are: Stella Quadvleig, Rose Tite, Emily Ganzeveld, Keith Weinrich, Dave Thomson, Erik Seidler, Rodney Zeeman, and Bruce Forsyth. In front row from left are Ashley Ganzeveld, Jim Wiens, and Katelyn Wiens. (Lyonel Doherty photo)

The following are trophy winners from this year’s game banquet hosted by the Southern Okanagan Sportsmen’s Association:

First year winners are Emily Muller (mule deer);  Rose Tite (mule deer); Garret Janzen (grouse); Emily Ganzeveld (mule deer); Sheri Combs (mule and whitetail deer); Bruce Forsyth (whitetail deer); and Hope Mendes (mule deer).

Junior 10-14 typical whitetail deer (first year winner) – Stella Quadvlieg (81 3/8); junior 10-14 typical mule deer – Erik Seidler  (135); junior typical whitetail deer – Katelyn Wiens  (95 7/8); and junior mule deer – Katelyn Wiens  (95 4/8).

The junior big game trophy and junior high overall went to Ashley Ganzeveld (cougar 14 8/16); black bear award – Rodney Zeeman  (18 3/16); typical whitetail deer – Dave Thomson  (138 3/8); typical mule deer – Jim Wiens  (137 2/8); moose – Wade Seidler (7×8); and ladies deer – Michelle Dranchuk  (103 2/8).

Keith Weinrich (280 7/8) won the high overall trophy in memory of Ed Wiens (guide outfitter), and also the elk award.

