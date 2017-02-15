Hunters awarded at game banquet

The following are trophy winners from this year’s game banquet hosted by the Southern Okanagan Sportsmen’s Association:

First year winners are Emily Muller (mule deer); Rose Tite (mule deer); Garret Janzen (grouse); Emily Ganzeveld (mule deer); Sheri Combs (mule and whitetail deer); Bruce Forsyth (whitetail deer); and Hope Mendes (mule deer).

Junior 10-14 typical whitetail deer (first year winner) – Stella Quadvlieg (81 3/8); junior 10-14 typical mule deer – Erik Seidler (135); junior typical whitetail deer – Katelyn Wiens (95 7/8); and junior mule deer – Katelyn Wiens (95 4/8).

The junior big game trophy and junior high overall went to Ashley Ganzeveld (cougar 14 8/16); black bear award – Rodney Zeeman (18 3/16); typical whitetail deer – Dave Thomson (138 3/8); typical mule deer – Jim Wiens (137 2/8); moose – Wade Seidler (7×8); and ladies deer – Michelle Dranchuk (103 2/8).

Keith Weinrich (280 7/8) won the high overall trophy in memory of Ed Wiens (guide outfitter), and also the elk award.