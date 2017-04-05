Hotelier optimistic, but campers will miss Centennial RV Park

By Dan Walton

Ron Mundi doesn’t feel like a new hotel in Oliver is a risky investment.

That’s why he’s willing to invest $10 million on one to replace Centennial RV Park.

“Based on our research I feel definitely they need one good hotel for about 80 rooms in Oliver,” he said.

With the title of the Wine Capital of Canada; a population of approximately 5,000; a new jail; new racetrack; summer influx of tourists/the wedding season; and the regional hospital, “There are a lot of people who don’t have a place to go,” Mundi said.

Consequently, visitors looking for a four-star hotel end up travelling to Penticton or Osoyoos.

“I know lots of people from Kamloops take their kids to Oliver for sports but don’t have a place to stay.”

If everything goes as planned, the first phase of the hotel could be open before the 2018 May long weekend, opening up the hotel rooms, a pool, hot tub, and weight room. One year later the second phase is expected to be complete, when the hotel will also offer a restaurant, patio and bar. A pedestrian walkway will offer access to the hike and bike trail from the property.

The Town has been encouraging investors for years to build a hotel in Oliver. Mundi stumbled upon comments made by Mayor Ron Hovanes via newspaper and decided to give him a call.

“First thing, I was really impressed – he gave us a 4.5 hour tour of the Town,” said Mundi, who’s been in the hotel business for 20 years. Many of his investments were made in other small communities.

While there seems to be widespread support for a hotel in Oliver, not everybody is happy with the proposed location.

“If there’s no RV park in town that means we don’t come,” said Terry Fletcher from Armstrong, who’s been taking his RV to Centennial Park for six years along with his with Sue.

“I don’t understand why all cities think it’s a good idea to get rid of their campsites. There’s not that many of them left.”

The Fletchers came to Oliver last weekend to make a long stay out of a show at the Frank Venables Theatre. They come about four times each year and said the campsites at Centennial Park are full all summer long.

Fletcher is upset the campground will be changed so permanently. He pointed towards the struggling condo development across the river channel and questioned why a hotel might be more successful.

“What happens if you get a hotel built up here, then two years go by and you have a shell of a building?

“It’s a really nice area – we’re close to Oliver, Penticton, Keremeos, very central,” he said. “There’s lots to do here. Ride the bike trail, kayak the small lake. It’s a great place for us to come. This is why we like it here because it’s central to everything.”

Another couple visiting Centennial Park last week was sad to hear that Centennial Park’s final season is likely underway. They didn’t want their names used but have been coming from Trail for the past four years.

“They have reasonable prices here – I guess we’ll have to go somewhere else.”

The RV park was almost sacrificed for a similar purpose back in 2008, when the Town proposed the Wine Village Concept Plan.

“This concept was supported by the public,” said CAO Cathy Cowan. “However, unfortunately the economy suffered a downturn in 2008 and the developer did not proceed.”

An updated Official Community Plan was recently adopted that identifies future use of Centennial Park as Town Centre. During consultations earlier this year the Town received no concerns over the future use of the property, however, the specifications of an 80-room hotel had yet to be revealed to the public.

Cowan pointed out that the section of Centennial Park where the hotel will go has been under commercial use for the past 40 years.

The Town is working on rezoning the property and Cowan expects an application to come forward during a regular council meeting in April for consideration.

“As always individuals are provided an opportunity to bring forward their comments with respect to a rezoning during the public hearing either through written or oral comments, Cowan pointed out.