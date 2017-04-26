Hotel better located elsewhere

Upon arriving here on April 2, 2017, I read that there is another proposal to turn Centennial RV Park into a hotel and parking lot.

This would be such a disaster to Oliver and its appeal.

We come here every year just to be in this park, patronize the downtown businesses, walk the walk, golf and just enjoy the area. We meet many new and old acquaintances who do the same.

Oliver is one of the few towns that have such a beautiful, relaxing downtown RV park within walking distance to all the businesses.

It’s a heritage site with trees from every province across Canada and a landmark for Oliver.

I have been using this park for about 30 years and see many newcomers using it every year.

The existence of high ground water and soil conditions are not suitable to any underground parking or large buildings and the scenery towards Main Street is not very conducive to hoteliers.

I understand that a hotel could add to Oliver’s appeal but it would be much better suited to be somewhere on route 97 visible to through traffic.

This would be a much better decision for Oliver.

Once things such as this RV park are gone there is no turning back, and though to some it may look like progress, it would be a loss that would do much more harm than good.

Robert Campbell, avid park user