Hospital emergency department to close overnight Friday

If you need emergency health care at South Okanagan General Hospital on Friday night, you might be out of luck.

That’s because the emergency department is slated to close overnight on June 16 due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health is advising residents that the emergency department will close at 6 pm on Friday and reopen on Saturday, June 17 at 8 am.

Interior Health has been working closely with physicians to secure coverage for these days, but so far have been unsuccessful, according to the health authority.

If people require care when the department is closed, they are advised to visit Penticton Regional Hospital. In case of an immediate emergency, call 9-1-1.

Residents can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if they are unsure if emergency care is needed.