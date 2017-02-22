Hornets win zone championship, now ready for valleys

It was a tale of two halves last week during the senior boys basketball zone championship game in Oliver.

The SOSS Hornets fell behind in the first half against the George Elliot Coyotes, but it was a different story in the second half.

“At half time we regrouped and decided to focus on trying to win each quarter, and see how it would all work out,” said coach Mo Basso.

The Hornets upped the intensity and played with a little more urgency and patience on their way to an 88-84 victory.

Manjot Dhaliwal led the team with solid leadership both in scoring (with 40 points) and determination, and the rest of the team fed off of it.

Sahij Gill did a good job keeping George Elliot’s tallest player in check as he grabbed some key rebounds and scored 17 points.

Shan Gill added 12 and Justin Dhillon chipped in with 10 points. “This was the Hornets’ 10th zone championship win in a row and they will now head to valleys as the third seed,” Basso said.