Hornets get stung in valley championships

The SOSS senior boys volleyball team (Hornets) came out strong but got stung later in the AA Okanagan Valley Championships last weekend.

The team had a great start by winning its first two games, but lost the remainder, resulting in a missed berth at the provincial championships.

The Hornets impressed competitors with their attacks and blocking, but couldn’t carry that momentum forward as they faced some strong teams.

Coaches Steve Podmorow and Lauren Ibaraki commend the boys for their efforts and true grit.

Podmorow said the Hornets started off a bit slow in the bronze medal match against Seaton, losing 25-13 in the first set. But the boys rallied and won the second set 25-22. In the third set, the Hornets missed five serves and lost 25-21.

Podmorow said they took control and had a sizeable lead in the fourth set, but Seaton served tough and clawed their way back.

“We had a difficult time in a couple of rotations and couldn’t side-out. Some guys tried to do too much. We got away from the consistent calm volleyball that had allowed us to be successful.”

The coach said the boys played hard and there was no question that they wanted it.

“Lauren and I feel bad that they won’t get the opportunity to experience the provincial tournament this year. It really is special to be part of it.”