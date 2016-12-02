You Are Here: Home » Featured » Hornets push Bears to thrilling overtime

Hornets push Bears to thrilling overtime

December 02, 2016
Manjot Dhaliwal of the Hornets drives to the hoop against the Mt. Boucherie Bears last night during the 56th annual Okana-Qen basketball tournament. The Hornets lost 83-82 in overtime. Dhaliwal was the high scorer with 29 points. Tyson Marsel, #4, won player of the game for his great effort. (Photos by Lyonel Doherty)

The Hornets senior boys basketball team lost a thrilling 83-82 overtime game against Mt. Boucherie Bears last night during the 56th annual Okana-Qen tournament.

The Hornets tied the game with three seconds left to push it into overtime. Head coach Mo Bass said it was a seesaw overtime with the Hornets having the ball with seven seconds left “but they could not get off the last second shot for the win.”

The team was led by Manjot Dhaliwal with 29 points, Shan Gill with 26 and Sahij Gill with 11. Tyson Marsel was named player of the game for his overall great effort.

The tournament continues today and Saturday in the SOSS gymnasium.

