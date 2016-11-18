You Are Here: Home » Featured » Hornets advance in volleyball tournament

Hornets advance in volleyball tournament

Posted by: Posted date: November 18, 2016 In: Featured, News, Sports & Rec. | comment : 0
The Hornets' blocking was consistent today in their match against Princess Margaret Mustangs. The Hornets won 25-22, 25-20. They now advance in the AA Okanagan Valley Championships tonight . Photos by Lyonel Doherty

The Hornets’ blocking was consistent today in their match against Princess Margaret Mustangs. The Hornets won 25-22, 25-20. They now advance in the tournament tonight in the SOSS gymnasium. (Photos by Lyonel Doherty)

The Southern Okanagan Secondary School Hornets defeated the Princess Margaret Mustangs this afternoon to advance in the AA Okanagan Valley Volleyball Championships.

The Hornets won their first game against the Mustangs 25-22, and sealed their second game for the match by a score of 25-20. Great teamwork, spiking and consistent blocking were the strengths that the Hornets relied on for the win.

The Hornets, which are hosting the tournament, now advance to play another team this evening at 7:30 pm. The tournament continues Saturday.

 

 

 

Will Kane spikes the ball against the Mustangs.

Will Kane spikes the ball against the Mustangs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A good eye by Cobie Mackey allows the Mustang hit to stay out.

A good eye by Cobie Mackey allows the Mustang ball to stay out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Will Kane prepares to bump the ball while teammate Ethan Williams and co-coach Steve Podmorow.

Will Kane prepares to bump the ball while teammate Ethan Williams and co-coach Steve Podmorow look on.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Hornets take advantage of a timeout.

The Hornets take advantage of a timeout.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shaking hands with a Hornet can be hazardous, but not in this case after winning the match.

Shaking hands with a Hornet can be hazardous, but not in this case after winning the match.

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Oliver Chronicle - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                          Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top