Hornets advance in volleyball tournament

The Southern Okanagan Secondary School Hornets defeated the Princess Margaret Mustangs this afternoon to advance in the AA Okanagan Valley Volleyball Championships.

The Hornets won their first game against the Mustangs 25-22, and sealed their second game for the match by a score of 25-20. Great teamwork, spiking and consistent blocking were the strengths that the Hornets relied on for the win.

The Hornets, which are hosting the tournament, now advance to play another team this evening at 7:30 pm. The tournament continues Saturday.