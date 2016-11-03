Homeowners to see another tax decrease in fire budget

For a second year in a row, it looks like residents will see a tax decrease in Oliver’s fire department budget.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Svetlichny delivered the good news to Town council during a recent draft budget presentation.

Svetlichny said the overall 2017 fire requisition for the Town is $113,151, which is $30,587 (or 21 per cent) lower than the 2016 tax requisition. This translates into an approximately $11 tax decrease to a home assessed at $301,000, he pointed out.

Svetlichny estimated a surplus of $53,000 in the fire department budget due to an increase in revenue collected from the Osoyoos Indian Band in relation to the correctional centre and the new band office.

This surplus will be deposited into the joint fire reserve, leaving an estimated balance of $443,000. Svetlichny said the plan is to use these funds in 2022 to purchase a new fire truck. Today, a new fire suppression truck costs approximately half a million dollars, according to Fire Chief Dan Skaros.

Svetlichny noted that the fire department’s training budget has been increased by $10,000 (following a council resolution).

Svetlichny recommended that council transfer $15,000 into the Town’s own fire reserve to help offset future rate increases. Council approved this recommendation.

This means the $11 tax decrease will be adjusted to a $5.70 decrease for a home assessed at $301,335.

By Lyonel Doherty