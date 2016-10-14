Homeless man stuck in ‘vicious circle’

A 62-year-old homeless man in Oliver says he’s living in a “vicious circle” where he can’t find help.

Dale Offer visited the Chronicle this morning, saying he’s been living under a bridge for six months because he can’t find accommodation. And because he doesn’t have a job, he can’t afford a motel room.

“I talked to the mayor, I talked to Kiwanis (housing), I tried all the motels . . . I haven’t eaten in three days.”

(The Chronicle did offer him an egg salad sandwhich, but he declined, saying he couldn’t stomach eggs after previously raising chickens.)

Offer said he came from Victoria six months ago where he was living in low-income housing. He came to Oliver to pick fruit, but he said the farmers had already hired their pickers.

The man said he went to the Oliver Food Bank, but all they gave him was a box of crackers and two bananas because he didn’t have any cooking appliances.

“I’m trying to survive but there’s nothing I can do. Welfare (social services) won’t give me any food; they just told me to go to the food bank.”

Offer said it’s a vicious circle for people like him.

“I can’t handle it. I need some food because I’m losing weight. I need a place to live so I can keep warm . . . I’ll be dead by the end of the week.”

Hovanes said he doesn’t remember having a conversation with Offer.

“He should be in touch with social services, and in an emergency, perhaps the Salvation Army. It is getting colder and I hope he finds shelter.”

The mayor said there are a couple of soup kitchens in town (run by churches) that the man could take advantage of.