High school saviour also crime fighter in Osoyoos

Not only is Brenda Dorosz known for saving Osoyoos Secondary School from closure, she is now known for stopping crime in “his” tracks.

Penticton court recently heard how the Osoyoos woman “clotheslined” a criminal after he attempted to steal her husband’s truck and other belongings during a break and enter in May.

On September 26, a 33-year-old local man (Jason Poulin) was sentenced to two years in jail for crimes he committed in Oliver and Osoyoos.

The latest was the theft of a pickup truck in Okanagan Falls in July. He ended up crashing the vehicle in an Oliver vineyard, injuring one farm worker.

RCMP Cpl. Brian Evans previously reported there were several migrant farm workers actively pruning vines when the truck careened into the vineyard. One worker was struck and suffered a broken arm.

“The quick-thinking vineyard owner took a photograph of the driver,” Evans said. “As a result of his action, police determined the identity of the male.”

The court heard that Poulin was a meth addict and had 18 prior convictions for property crimes.

In May, Poulin attempted to steal a truck in Osoyoos, but didn’t count on Dorosz taking the law into her own hands.

She was heading to work prior to 6 a.m. and saw Poulin inside her husband’s truck. She then confronted him and “clotheslined” Poulin as he attempted to run away.

A struggle ensued, resulting in the thief assaulting Dorosz and breaking her ribs.

She and family members then held Poulin until police arrived about 30 minutes later.

“He was pleading with my husband to let him go,” Dorosz told the Oliver Chronicle, noting there was no way that was going to happen.

Dorosz said she felt compelled to intervene in the crime because Poulin was “violating” her home and property.

“I feared for my safety, but I’m a big, strong woman and I wasn’t going to let him get away.”

Dorosz had to take a month off work while she recovered from her injuries. When asked if she would try to stop a thief again, she said, “Absolutely.”

“You have to stand up . . . it was my home and family.”

Dorosz is most recognized for her unrelenting work in stopping the closure of Osoyoos Secondary School this year. It was slated to close due to budget cuts announced by School District 53.

By Lyonel Doherty