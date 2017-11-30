Half Corked Marathon wins 2017 Event of the Year at the Canadian Tourism Awards

The Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association is gaining international recognition after being presented with the Metro Toronto Convention Centre Event of the Year Award for the Half Corked Marathon by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

The award was presented at the 2017 Canadian Tourism Awards on Wednesday night in Gatineau, Quebec, presented by the Toronto Star. The annual awards recognize success and innovation in Canada’s tourism industry, rewarding events and organizations that have gone above and beyond to showcase Canada’s very best.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association. “I am incredibly grateful to the Half Corked Marathon team including our wonderful volunteers, for believing in this event and making it so special. I am also grateful to every single one of our 39 wineries that strive daily to create authentic tourism, culinary and cellar door experiences, along with making exceptional wine.”

The Half Corked Marathon, which sees over 1,000 participants every May, will be hosting its tenth year in 2018. In true wine country style, the route weaves through picturesque vineyards with winery stations every kilometre, a party at the finish line, and a long table vineyard dinner the night before the race.

The 2018 Half Corked Marathon will be held on May 26th, 2018 and although there are no tickets left, spectator and wine touring opportunities are still available. Visit www.oliverosoyoos.com/halfcorked for more information about the event.