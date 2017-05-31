Half Corked and having fun

By Dan Walton

Everything charming about the South Okanagan was put on a pedestal last weekend for the Half Corked Marathon.

“It couldn’t be going any better,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association. “Everybody’s having fun, the race is on time, the weather’s perfect – this is awesome.”

Runners began the marathon at the crack of dawn on Saturday, enjoying their first taste of wine from Burrowing Owl Estate. Their next winery was Desert Hills Estate, then Platinum Bench Estate, Black Hills Estate next, over to Church and State Wines, Silver Sage Winery, Bartier Bros., Oliver Twist Estate Winery, Stoneboat Vineyards, a mobile Tinhorn Creek station, Montakarn Estate, and then a taste of Quinta Ferreira Estate before the finish line.

“It took lots of hardworking volunteers and great coordination with the Oliver Visitor Centre to execute a great event,” Busmann said. “We’re really glad to be having a positive economic impact for our community in May.”

One of the runners/tasters participating this year was Nancy Friesen, who came part of a trio of women dressed as the Three Little Pigs. When asked what was the most memorable tasting during the Half Corked, wine wasn’t the first thing that came to mind.

“Silver Sage – they had the best bread,” she said. “And I would say Stoneboat too, they had this ice wine. Oh, so good.”

Another Little Pig, Ava Arciniega, was most impressed by the carnival theme at Church and State.

“They had popcorn, wine and cotton candy,” said Arciniega. “Everything is so different, there’s always a surprise at the next winery – it was really cool.”

Robert Kates from Vancouver approached the Half Corked with a rock ‘n’ roll attitude. With the make-up and tattered clothes he had on, he looked just like a member of KISS.

Asked which tasting stood out the most for him, Kates also said Silver Sage.

“They have great wine and great food,” he said.

Kates has participated in the Half Corked in the past, and when he arrived in the Okanagan last weekend, he found himself modelling in some promotional material. Back in 2013, he and three friends came dressed as the Four Monroes, dressing as the late Marilyn Monroe.

“We dressed up in wigs and dresses. I looked fantastic,” he said.

Oblivious that such a photo even existed, it came as a bit of surprise when he saw an image of him and his cross-dressing friends featured in the Okanagan Saturday.

Kates is such a fan of the Half Corked because it has so much in common with France’s Marathon du Medoc, and his commute to the South Okanagan is far less demanding.

“The Marathon du Medoc is kind of similar, but this one is much easier to get to,” he said. “The weather is fantastic and it’s just a great marathon.”