Haddow honoured after 50 years as fire chief

Bob Haddow from Okanagan Falls is now known as the “unprecedented” fire chief.

On Sunday Haddow was honoured by all levels of government for serving half a century as chief of the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Okanagan Falls Legion to pay tribute to the man who has put the needs of his community before himself for 50 years.

Bob Stevens, president of the Volunteer Firefighters’ Association of BC, said Haddow’s achievement is “unprecedented,” noting he isn’t aware of anyone who has served that long as a fire chief in North America.

Haddow was modest about the accolades, saying the 50 years went by so fast. He joined the department after reading an advertisement in the newspaper and never looked back.

When he first joined, the only gear firefighters had was hand-me-down canvas coats and hip boots and waders. And yes, Haddow used to hang off the back of fire trucks as they went screaming down the street. That is prohibited now under firefighter safety rules.

When asked why he served so long as chief, Haddow said it was the people and the camaraderie he enjoyed with fellow members.

“It was a family,” he said.

When nobody was willing to take on the role of fire chief, he stepped forward.

On Sunday many people expressed their thanks for Haddow’s work, including Area D director Tom Siddon, who referred to Haddow as the “fireman’s fire chief.”

Siddon and regional district chair Karla Kozakevich presented Haddow with a plaque.

Mark Woods, community services manager for the regional district, gave Haddow a plaque on behalf of the fire commissioner’s office. Woods used to chase after the fire trucks on his bike when he was a kid.

Rob Oliver, deputy chief of the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department, presented Haddow with a crystal/glass plaque, thanking the chief for his unwavering leadership.

One resident of Okanagan Falls was in tears as she described how the department saved her property from fire years ago.

Former deputy fire chief Bert Bazley commended Haddow for ensuring that members always went home safe at night after a call. He noted there were no major injuries suffered by firefighters under Haddow’s watch.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer for the regional district, expressed his thanks, noting the fire department previously helped him during a call (when his barbecue caught fire).

School trustee Sam Hancheroff, a former firefighter in Okanagan Falls, commended Haddow for leading a professional group of men and women who serve the community well.

At the end of the ceremony, Haddow grabbed an old fire axe and made the first cut into the cake that was baked in his honour. The axe went right through the cake and hit the wooden table underneath with a “thud.”

He had his cake and ate it, too.

By Lyonel Doherty