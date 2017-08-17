Grass fire snuffed out on Nk’Mip Road

While it may never be confirmed, a tossed cigarette butt could have caused a grass fire on Nk’Mip Road this afternoon.

Oliver firefighters have just left the scene of a fire that occurred in long grass about 3 kilometres in off Black Sage Road, just south of the gravel pit on Nk’Mip Road.

The flames were quickly contained but it would have been a different story if the fire had reached the trees, according to Deputy Fire Chief Bryon Somerville.

When asked about the potential cause being a cigarette, he said it was definitely possible but unconfirmed. He noted they found three or four cigarette butts on the side of the road. (Video by Lyonel Doherty)