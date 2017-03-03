Graham appointed new fire chief

The Town of Oliver has a new fire chief.

Bob Graham, formerly the deputy chief, has been appointed by the Town to lead the 30-member squad. This comes after the departure of former fire chief Dan Skaros, who now works as a prison guard at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Graham has been deputy fire chief with the Town since 2011 and an active member for 25 years.

“We are confident that his skills and years of experience will benefit the Oliver Fire Department and support the continued delivery of fire protection services in the community,” said Mayor Ron Hovanes.

“We are also extremely grateful for the exceptional leadership Dan Skaros has provided to the department over the years as fire chief and wish him success in his new position at Okanagan Correctional Centre.”

Graham told the Chronicle that the term of office for fire chief came up, so he applied for it. The Town made the appointment on the recommendation of the membership.

As chief, Graham will be responsible for the

management and administration of the fire department, fire suppression, fire prevention operations and related emergency services.

“I am looking forward to continuing to support the Town of Oliver and its residents as fire chief,” he said. “It is an honour to lead an incredible group of fire service

professionals within the Oliver Fire Department.”

Graham said he will be doing more administration work, as well as some hands-on activities.

Graham noted that former captain Bryon Somerville will be taking over as deputy fire chief.