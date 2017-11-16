Graffiti not welcome in our community

To the-“wanna-be” graffiti art vandals in Oliver:

You are not artists, you are vandals and your underdeveloped maturity is not welcome in the community…go to your own community if you want to continue displaying your mess and vandalize municipal and private property Lions Park is a mess…the park tables are ruined…there is graffiti in our local library washroom and in other public washrooms throughout the community…on buildings dumpsters and our walking trails.

If you can afford spray paint and black felt markers then I’m confident you can afford colouring books-sketch books, crayons and pencil crayons that will satisfy your psychologically impaired disposition.

Our local dollar store has all the items you need.

Maybe it’s just time for you to pack up your unwanted and unwelcome behaviours and just move on.

Graffiti is vandalism and is a chargeable offence under the Criminal Code of Canada…I’m really looking forward to the day when you are caught.

The cost to clean up your mess is expensive and the municipality should not have to be accountable for the cost.

When you are caught I will be recommending restitution to hold you accountable to recover any and all expenses to clean your “eyesore” mess, and probation with community hours to have you clean up your own disgraceful mess.

Photographs – a noted and documented observation of the graffiti mess throughout the community is mostly in French and seems to be occurring more frequently during the summer picking season.

Descriptions of two resident transients alleged to be responsible for an undetermined percentage of the graffiti mess in our community have been received from community sources based on the condition of anonymity.

Our community needs to become more involved with getting rid of unwanted behaviours that reflect and create a public stigma for our community…we are the wine capital and a popular visitor and tourist destination.

I am tired of observing visitors and tourists avoiding our local parks and moving on through our community as the result of observed behaviours occurring in our local parks and community.

Graffiti vandalism, drug trafficking and the open consumption of drugs and alcohol continue to be observed in the community at various locations along Main Street and Lions Park.

Seven crystal methamphetamine drug transactions were observed on November 1, 2017 by a professional eye and ear source.

Two transactions occurred in the parking lot at our local dollar store, two across from our local Subway and three at Lions Park.

Descriptions of the traffickers involved have been documented.

Traffickers appear to be complacent and brazen with their trafficking activities.

To all you paranoid “puff-puff pass enthusiasts and advocates” – this is not about the individual smoking a joint that has enough common sense to indulge at a discreet location.

This is about the hard drugs showing up in our community and the harmful behaviour associations that pose a threat risk to our community.

Enough is enough!

Donald Lowndes, Oliver