Graduates receive their final lectures

By Lyonel Doherty

Last night teacher Mo Basso spoke to the graduating class for the last time and offered these final words of wisdom that will forever guide them: “Don’t be a dumbass!”

Yes, he really said that, but let’s back up a little.

The respected educator said a lot more during his speech to the graduating class.

“Most of you are now leaving probably the safest years of your life. The free ride is over as they say.”

Basso presented the students with a list of what the real world will not accept from them:

You cannot hand in work late or expect an “I” for not doing your job; you cannot consistently be late for work; you cannot just leave when you want to get a Tim’s coffee or hang with friends; you cannot miss a day because you didn’t feel like going in; and you cannot borrow someone else’s work and take credit for it.

The teacher said the real world awaits and advised some of the grads to ditch their sense of entitlement, noting it will do more harm then good.

“You are not owed anything,” Basso said emphatically.

He quoted Shonda Rhimes who once said, “Dreams don’t come true because you dreamed them. It is hard word that makes it, it is hard work that creates change. Ditch the dreams and be a doer not a dreamer.”

However, just because you do the work doesn’t necessarily mean you will reach the pinnacle of success, he told the grads.

“Shooting for the stars but hitting the moon is a good thing, heck, even hitting the ozone layer is better than doing nothing at all.”

Basso said his dad wanted him to work in the mill and take the safe route, but he wanted more so he spurned his pop’s wishes and pursued his dream.

“I didn’t reach the pinnacle but I did meet a lot of great people along the way and I learned many valuable life lessons, he said.

“ Had I listened to my dad I would not have met people like the fishbowl gang, Harleen, Gurjashan, Sumeet, Navneet, and Harjeet, tasted the delicious food cooked by the likes of Jacob, Ahmed, Tatum and Siobhan, or heard the music of Ian on Spotify, the impressive violin playing of Carlo, guitar strumming of Tony, acting of Bethany, Josiah and Ben, the smiles of Satbir, Hannah B, Kam, Emily and Madison, the wry humor of James, Ryan and Trevor or even watch Manjot and Jagdeep walk across the stage.”

Basso urged the students to pursue their happiness, but do it with more vigour, enthusiasm and passion than ever.

“If what you are doing isn’t working, then change it.”

The teacher encouraged them to inspire the next generation to work to their fullest potential.

After that, Basso said, “Don’t be a dumbass.”

Principal Marcus Toneatto said the graduates made their job at Southern Okanagan Secondary School the best jobs they could have.

He advised them to value their relationships and never take them for granted.

“I believe you will make a positive difference in society . . . I’ve learned so much from you. Be great, be kind and enjoy the journey.”

School trustee Rob Zandee said the grad class represents a fantastic diversity of students, some of whom will go on to be medical professionals.

He noted this speaks highly about the teachers they had at SOSS.

“The more engaged and literate our youth are, the more engaged our society is.”

Zandee urged the graduates to continue using their critical thinking skills and to keep asking why.

“Falling down is part of life, but getting up is living.”

Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie said if the graduates work hard they can go wherever they want in life.

Valedictorians Komal Dhaliwal and Will Kane thanked the teachers for giving them the knowledge and skills to do something important and meaningful with their lives.

“Because as Mrs. Riordan would say, “if you continue to do nothing with your life, the only job you will be qualified for is the Canadian senate.”

Most importantly, they thanked those who truly made their high school experience more manageable, such as Google, Wikipedia, sparknotes, and a special shout out to the creator of copy and paste.

“Looking back, it’s hard to believe that it was just five years ago that we entered the hot, smelly classrooms known as portables. Our first year of high school was dominated by distaste for our physical surroundings; however, we can all agree that the familiarity of these walls is something that we will dearly miss.”

Dhaliwal and Kane said their years in high school taught them many lessons. For starters, “you can’t bribe a teacher no matter how many Snickers bars or doughnuts you give them.”

The valedictorians said this year’s graduating class showcases the best that SOSS has to offer, such as future doctors, engineers, athletes, chefs, teachers, artists, and roofers.

“The vast skill and diversity of this year’s graduates is what makes this class so

extraordinary.”

Kane and Dhaliwal admitted the future does appear to be quite intimidating, but there

is a certain level of anticipation laced with excitement over the unknown.

“Many of us will soon be experiencing various firsts, such as living on our own, having to make our own appointments, and going off to university, which will certainly be a drastic change as we will once again be at the bottom of

the food chain.”

The two graduates said many of them might never cross paths again; however, the memories

will remain engraved in their minds forever.

“Though our dreams may differ and our paths may vary, at the end of the day we are all Hornets, we are all one family. Class of 2017, the world is yours, go make a difference!”