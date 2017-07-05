Grads starting story of their lives

If we gave any high school graduate in Oliver a crystal ball, would he or she want to gaze into the future and ruin the surprise?

Here is what some would see: Their dream job fulfilled; the love of their life saying “yes”; two beautiful kids . . . or three or four; hitting the jackpot.

Here is what others would see: A marriage breakup; loss of a loved one; an addiction; a dead-end job.

But school trustee Rob Zandee is right, let’s forget about the bad and focus on the good. Let’s put the crystal ball away. Besides, isn’t not knowing part of the fun?

Watching the graduates receive their diplomas filled many people with pride. And envy. Here they are, young, smart (a lot smarter than we are), resilient, resourceful and engaging.

Some of us old fogies wish we were young again to start a new life and make different choices. We would have asked that pretty girl out, we would have taken that job (but didn’t because we weren’t confident enough), we would have written that book (but didn’t because we waited too long), and we would have . . . we would have.

Grads – don’t live your life with regret. Don’t put off your dreams until you’re 52. Don’t wish you were an engineer or a doctor, just do it. And don’t compare yourself to others because you’ll get depressed every time.

Like valedictorians Will Kane and Komal Dhaliwal said, “Never settle for what you are not overjoyed with . . . go make a difference.”

Each graduate is a book waiting to be written. Their life stories are bestsellers because they will all live extraordinary lives. Some grads may not agree, but it’s true, and we don’t need a crystal ball for that. How their stories twist and turn will be up to them. They will drive the plot and character development, the conflict, and the romance. In the end, love will conquer all.

Our graduates can’t begin to realize how much power they have. The power to change things, the power to make a real difference, and the power to influence what happens in our world.

Of course, they don’t have to change anything and they don’t have to make a difference. There’s nothing wrong with living a simple life and getting by. Not everyone can be a leader, and without followers, nothing would get done. Grads – whatever you do, you will always be loved and cherished for who you are.

Lyonel Doherty, editor