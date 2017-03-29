Government provides funding to fight invasive plants

The B.C. government is providing $228,800 to six organizations in the Southern Interior to help manage invasive plants.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society will receive $81,300, while the the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will get $12,500.

The money will be used to help raise public awareness of invasive plant concerns, survey invasive plant populations and actively treat high-priority sites to control the spread of these destructive plants.

Invasive plants are species that have been introduced into British Columbia from other areas. They displace native vegetation and can cause considerable economic and environmental damage. Some pose a health risk to people (e.g.,skin irritation) and others are toxic to animals.

Invasive plants can disrupt natural ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, increase soil erosion, alter soil chemistry and adversely affect commercial crops.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson said: “We cannot afford to allow invasive species to spread without taking direct action to stop it. The best approach is to partner with local governments and regional organizations and fight the spread collectively.”