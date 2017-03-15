Go after the dealers

In regards to the fentanyl issue, why are we not focusing on the dealers instead of the havoc and misery that occurs as a result of their activities?

I suggest that anybody who is going to use an opiate drug should, before using, write down the name and phone number (if possible) of the person from whom they made the purchase. Get the government legal beagles to create a short statement to the effect of:

In the event of my death resulting from using a fentanyl-laced opiate, the drug was purchased from (name and phone number) on this date __.

This note is to be kept in the user’s wallet, in which case it can be destroyed afterwards, or if he/she becomes a victim, the police will have some information as to where to begin an investigation.

Since overdoses tend to happen in geographic clusters, it becomes compelling evidence as to who is to blame.

This also helps the authorities in that if a street level dealer is facing second degree murder or manslaughter charges they may be willing to cooperate and give up people higher in the chain.

Have the statements printed up on small tear-off pads made available at drug stores, clinics, hospitals, etc.

I don’t see a downside to this idea.

K.W.C., Kaleden